Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated in North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It falls on the Shukla Paksha of Karthik month. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, you can send these wishes, Chhathi Maiya photos and message and stir up the festive spirit in people. Many have taken to social media extending Happy Chhath Puja greetings and wishes. As Chhath Puja celebrations are being held, people have taken to Twitter with jokes on the number of dishes made on the observance. The festival is known for the array of sweets that are relished and Twitterati can't stop talking about thekua, choora bhuja and balushahi. And people of Bihar who can't get over the delicacies are now onto social media with thekua memes and jokes. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes for Sandhya Arghya: Chhathi Maiya Photos, Facebook Stickers, Greetings, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status Messages And SMS to Send on the Festival.

Majorly observed in Bihar people hake stepped out to offer prayers to the Sun. People have also shared beautiful pictures of Chhath Puja celebrations of women offering fruits and flowers. While some decided to limit the celebrations to their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic induced situation. But mostly Twitterati seems to be glad that they have received their share of thekuas. Well, people got their priorities set correctly. As Chhath celebrations continue, we bring to you thekua memes and jokes and Happy Chhath Puja greetings to share with your loved ones. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings & Messages in Bhojpuri: Send Surya Dev Mahaparv HD Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers & Facebook Status with Your Friends & Family.

Thekua Jokes Begin:

Happy Chhath Puja!

Surya God birth place is Utkal. He was born in khetriya bansh. 13 century Konark was great Surya Upasan Dham. The kings are popular for Surya Bansh. Today wish you all very happy #ChhathPuja to all. Sunday is holiday for sun God Birth day. The world weekend celebrating. pic.twitter.com/a4CdHvIRhj — Bijaya Kumar panda (@MyPhone40017955) November 20, 2020

HAHAHA

Indoor Chhath Puja Celebrations:

Looks So Yummy!

Thekua preparation by me and mom... Since 4.30 this morning 😰😍 #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/DMSUGPFABz — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@biharigurl) November 20, 2020

The Vibrant Festival!

Joined the congregation to observe #ChhathPuja from the banks of Bagmati. pic.twitter.com/BkOu0Dh798 — Dipesh Khanal (@dipesh_khanal) November 20, 2020

This Looks Very True!

The Irresestible Part:

Chhath Puja Celebrations:

In #ChhathPuja, A mother fasts for more than 48hrs without water for well being and prosperity of her family & her children. She expects nothing but happiness of them. #छठ is not only a Festival, It's a Faith ! Thekua is not a Holy Offerings Food, It's a Emotions ! 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/SvP82zLQic — SAURABH AGGARWAL (@Saurabh_Munger) November 20, 2020

HAHAHA

Meanwhile bihari me demanding thekua to my mother #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/XdBEraab2D — भारतीय मीमर (@Bharatiyamemer) November 20, 2020

This year, the four-day Chhath Puja began from November 18 and will be celebrated until November 21. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi. Celebrations have

been reduced to COVID-19 pandemic and people have been advised to wear facemasks if stepping out for anything.

