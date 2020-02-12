How to Fix Broken Zipper Using Fork? This Viral DIY Trick That Even Ryan Reynolds Cannot Get Enough Of (Watch Video)

DIY hack to get the zipper on (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While the government keeps changing and so do the seasons, but you know what is it that never changes? The struggle of getting the zipper on of legit any jacket. Now I know that one has to be patient and stuff to actually figure the rhythm out, but honestly who has the time. However, what if we told you that there is Ryan Reynolds-verified DIY hack that can help you put on any jacket, sweatshirt zipper. However, you might need a fork for this. Confused? Well, that's the case. And this hack is going viral like wildfire. So much so that even Ryan Reynolds (the heartthrob of all the worlds that exist) is loving it. Viral Hack Video Shows How To Peel Boiled Egg Easily Within 10 Secs; Netizens Thank 'Twitter University of Science and Technology' For The Viral Trick.

So what exactly is the trick? According to this easy hack, you can easily repair a zipper that has come off the zip trail and all you have to do is take a fork and hook off the middle of the zipper securely on to it. Now take both the sides of the zipper trail and adjust them on the inside of the zipper and pull it backwards. Viola, here you are with a zipped up jacket. Take a look at this DIY video that shows the hack for fixing a broken zip:

The video has gone viral. And actor Ryan Reynolds reacted in his own style to this amazing trick. Check out his tweet:

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Internet is an amazing place to learn! Just last year we were introduced to the "correct" way to eat pineapples that make the process less messy. Obviously, we have been eating pineapple the wrong way the whole time. We even learned the easy way to peel garlic. I mean, thank God for that one though! Which easy hack is your all-time favourite?