Ahead of Pride Month Lego unveiled their first-ever LGBTQ set named -"Everyone Is Awesome." Kicking off the LGBTQ Pride Month that is celebrated on June 1st every year, The company announced that the set will include 346 pieces and will hit the stores on the same day.

The colourful set represents the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ community along with black and brown stripes of the flag, which was added in 2017, to highlight inclusivity and acceptances irrespective of race or gender.

The set designed by Matthew Ashton announced via Twitter post, that they  "wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance… so here it is! #lego love to you all!"

The set includes 11 monochrome figures, each unique and with different hairstyles.

The announcement invoked varied reactions in the realm of social media. While some lauded their efforts, others contend that it was merely a ploy to profit from the LGBTQ community.

One Twitter user applauded the brand representing the LGBTQ community

However, Not everyone shared the enthusiasm and were a bit reluctant to onboard the celebration wagon.

Along with the rainbow Pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978 and the black and brown stripes, the set also represents, the transgender pride flag colours of pink, baby blue and white. This is the first time in Lego's 72-year history that it is releasing an official LGBTQ Pride set. This is the first time in LEGO's 72 year history that they have unveiled an LGBTQ set.

 

