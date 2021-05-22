Ahead of Pride Month Lego unveiled their first-ever LGBTQ set named -"Everyone Is Awesome." Kicking off the LGBTQ Pride Month that is celebrated on June 1st every year, The company announced that the set will include 346 pieces and will hit the stores on the same day.

The colourful set represents the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ community along with black and brown stripes of the flag, which was added in 2017, to highlight inclusivity and acceptances irrespective of race or gender.

The set designed by Matthew Ashton announced via Twitter post, that they "wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance… so here it is! #lego love to you all!"

Incredibly proud to have designed our brand new #everyoneisawesome set! I wanted to create a simple little set with a powerful message of love, inclusivity and acceptance… so here it is! #lego love to you all! @LEGO_Group #lego #lgbtqia https://t.co/KRW5t3G2jk — Matthew Ashton (@matthew__ashton) May 20, 2021

The set includes 11 monochrome figures, each unique and with different hairstyles.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

The announcement invoked varied reactions in the realm of social media. While some lauded their efforts, others contend that it was merely a ploy to profit from the LGBTQ community.

One Twitter user applauded the brand representing the LGBTQ community

Thank you Lego for designing an inclusive set. Representation matters. I've got two LGBTQ teenagers. We shall be buying a couple sets. — Stephanie Haynes (@sassafrass582) May 20, 2021

I'm putting that on my office desk instead of a flag! I like the orange mini figure for some reason. — Abigail (@Just__Abigail) May 20, 2021

However, Not everyone shared the enthusiasm and were a bit reluctant to onboard the celebration wagon.

Faceless? Faceless figures look somewhat strange and odd plus who else is faceless in Lego world? Statues. I'm pretty sure, that's not how this community wants to be seen. So, why not give them a face like all the other figures? Maybe the classic undefined Lego minifigure face. — Sandra Möller (@tvPebbles) May 20, 2021

So... are we donating to LGBTQ Charities? Or is this just for show? x Funny how you chose the colours carefully, but avoid mentioning anything queer. — Aaron (@IsMiseAaron) May 20, 2021

Along with the rainbow Pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978 and the black and brown stripes, the set also represents, the transgender pride flag colours of pink, baby blue and white. This is the first time in Lego's 72-year history that it is releasing an official LGBTQ Pride set. This is the first time in LEGO's 72 year history that they have unveiled an LGBTQ set.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).