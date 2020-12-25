No festival is complete without Amul's creative take on it via its Topical, usually shared on Twitter. It is Christmas 2020 today, and while we would love to take this opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, let's also discuss a wonderful topical shared by Amul its own unique style. The dairy giant is known to share amazing creatives on festivities like this one and it always includes some interesting pun, fun graphics and definitely the 'Utterly Butterly girl'. Also, if you are looking for Christmas HD Images and Wallpapers to greet your loved ones on the observance this year, we have your back with thoughtful messages you can send to your loved ones and make them feel special. You can also conduct virtual parties and enjoy the day with your family.

Amul topicals are usually very interesting and go viral immediately. They put in a lot of thought to it. Same goes with this one where an amazing which includes a caricature of Santa Claus in a very 'Amul' style and obviously holding a bread butter toast that's also bitten. Santa also bares gifts for the 'Utterly Butterly girl' and both look really happy. The text reads: "Get Claus to Butter" and "Amul Present Every Xmas". Check Tweet:

