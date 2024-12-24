Anil Kapoor (born December 24, 1956) marks his 68th birthday today, but did you know he wasn’t the first choice for the iconic role of Mr India? Released in 1987, the film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, became a cult classic. Initially, however, Amitabh Bachchan was envisioned for the lead role. In an interview with TOI, producer Boney Kapoor revealed that Mr India was originally to be helmed by Ramesh Sippy, with Bachchan slated to play the hero. It was only later that Anil Kapoor was cast, a move that ultimately defined his career. Anil Kapoor Remembers Late Father Surinder Kapoor on His 99th Birth Anniversary With Heartfelt Tribute; Says, ‘A Man Who Will Always Be My Greatest Inspiration’ (View Pics).

Anil Kapoor Was Not First Choice for 'Mr India'

Boney Kapoor shared how Anil Kapoor was ultimately cast in the lead role of Mr India. He recalled, "Once when Javed Akhtar and I were sitting, I said, 'Let’s do this picture.'' He questioned, "It’s an expensive picture. GP Sippy was in two minds to make it with Amitabh Bachchan. How can you make it with Anil Kapoor?" Despite these reservations, he chose to move forward. In hindsight, this bold decision became one of the most successful and defining moments of his career. Reportedly, Rajesh Khanna was also approached for the lead role but declined, not wanting to star in a film rejected by Big B. Anil Kapoor Posts Heartfelt Photos From Day Spent With Wife Sunita Kapoor at the Iconic Taj Mahal, Fans Shower Love (View Pics).

'Mr India' Song Featuring Anil Kapoor

About 'Mr India'

Anil Kapoor's Mr India features the late Amrish Puri as the iconic villain Mogambo, alongside the late Sridevi, Satish Kaushik and Sharat Saxena in key roles. The film tells the story of a kind-hearted man who adopts orphans and, after discovering his late father's invisibility device, uses it to battle Mogambo and save both the children and India from his evil plans. The movie's timeless songs, including "Hawa Hawaii," "Katein Ye Din Ye Raat" and "Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet", remain hits to this day.

Apart from Mr India, Anil Kapoor is renowned for his roles in blockbuster films such as Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992) and Nayak (2001). His versatile acting has earned him a special place in Bollywood over the decades. Recently, he was seen in Animal (2023), starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).