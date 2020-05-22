NASA Has Not Found Parallel Universe Yet, But Netizens Have Already Imagined Themselves in One, Check Funny Memes and Jokes

Parallel universe memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the regular updates about scientific findings related to Coronavirus right now, reports of parallel universe discovery by NASA had come up online. Several publications and reports covered the news of a discovery of a parallel universe where time runs backwards. However, detailed clarifications have revealed that there is no definite evidence of the matter. Scientists have found evidence of particles that defy the current physics, but it does not have to be with the existence of a separate universe, not a parallel one confirms a lead researcher in the study. However, the initial reports were enough for netizens to start dreaming of the possibilities. Funny memes and reactions have started coming in about living in the parallel universe. UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP.

The original research studies the cosmic rays (high energy charged particles) in Antarctica from outside the Earth's atmosphere. ANtarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA)—a balloon-based experiment—that found "upward-pointing cosmic ray-like-events." Scientists sent three flights of this balloon and recorded the signals were not from space but up from the earth. Forbes in their recent article quoted Ibrahim Safa, the lead author on a research paper on the experiment in question in Antarctica for clearing the doubts on the existence of the parallel universe. She said, "ANITA’s events are definitely interesting, but we’re a long ways away from even claiming there’s any new physics, let alone an entire universe." But excited netizens cannot keep calm it seems. Funny reactions about living in the parallel universe have been shared on social media.

Check The Funny Memes and Reactions on Parallel Universe:

We Aren't Undoing 2020?

NASA discovered a parallel universe in Antarctica where time moves backwards and we’re not trying to undo 2020??? — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 21, 2020

Something's Fishy!

so NASA gonna tell us about UFOs AND a parallel universe all in the span of a month. sums wrong here.. pic.twitter.com/o3cr5mceMi — weee 👨🏻‍🦽💨 (@nasaluma) May 21, 2020

What If...

What if....That parallel universe that NASA discovered is actually the normal one + we are living in the upside down? Because.............. — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) May 21, 2020

Hey!

NASA: *says parallel universe exists* Me: *trying to make contact with other me* pic.twitter.com/QB5p3AFOX2 — D’Angelo 🔥💯 (@flxn_d) May 21, 2020

2020 is Changing Too Fast

2020 be like, WW3, COVID-19, Australia on fire, murder bees in USA, UFOs crashing in Brazil, Parallel Universe evidence found by NASA pic.twitter.com/5T5Edk0xjM — Albert Newsome (@DXBGentleman) May 21, 2020

Take My Money

@ NASA pls send me to the parallel universe pic.twitter.com/R6CzOMehrs — boston 🍄 (@bostonsbooks) May 21, 2020

Me practicing to bribe NASA to send me to the parallel universe pic.twitter.com/plvS3VDRNR — Ismael 🦜 (@El_Ismael701) May 21, 2020

Seduction to Get There

On my way to seduce NASA to send me to the parallel universe pic.twitter.com/08CbH8b7Tk — Moony 🌸✨ (@SailorMoonpii) May 21, 2020

Mood

So we just gonna ignore how nasa found evidence that a whole ass parallel universe exist? Ok then. pic.twitter.com/PAHhDPwwcO — Cxlxstx.MG (@Celeste17461812) May 21, 2020

Hope You Doing Fine Bruh!

Me hoping parallel universe me is doing okay 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1p6UBCWGWF — Moho 🙃🔫 (@malkhawam) May 21, 2020

Have You Started Planning?

Me and the homies trying to get to the parallel universe pic.twitter.com/7Son5MxpW4 — Adultish Gambino (@Carl_noWinslow) May 21, 2020

Let's Go There

Me trying to get into the parallel universe cause this one fuckin sucks pic.twitter.com/1zf04YcbMy — Nolan Viste©️ (@nolan_viste) May 22, 2020

The reactions show how people are really getting excited about it, but let us remind you, it is not a reality. There is no parallel universe, although many are already hoping to get there since 2020 is so wild! But it takes a lot more science and deep research to understand the particle energy than calling it an alternate universe. Maybe, just enjoy these jokes till then.