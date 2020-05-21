NASA Discovers Possible Evidence of ‘Parallel’ Universe Where Time Runs Backwards!

Parallel Universe (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

NASA research scientists conducting experiments in Antarctica may have possibly discovered a parallel universe where time moves backwards. While that sounds like some Hollywood science fiction movie, the space observatory seems to have to found the existence of a multiverse! Experts discovered high-energy particles coming from the ice that may be evidence of a parallel universe. Reportedly, NASA's Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a giant balloon, was used "to haul delicate electronic antennas high" into the dry air which has no radio noise to have distorted the findings. Aliens Exist but May Be in Parallel Universe, Says Study.

Reportedly, experts used a purpose-built balloon to carry the antenna high above Antarctica to scan for high-energy particles coming down from space. Following two flights, over the course of two years, the trip found brief moments of background noise but nothing else. But during the balloon's third flight, the scientists again went through the data from the previous flights. They discovered that the random noises they had recorded weren’t signals coming from space but rather coming up from the earth. Universe's Expansion May Not Be the Same in All Directions, Suggests Study.

According to the report, "Low-energy, subatomic neutrinos with a mass close to zero can pass completely through Earth, but higher-energy objects are stopped by the solid matter of our planet." The findings suggest that there was a constant 'wind' of high energy particles coming from outer space of. Some of these particles are million times more powerful than anything on the Earth's surface can generate. The team found that the high-energy particles that can only be coming “down” from space, were coming “up” out of the Earth. The findings suggest that these particles are actually travelling backwards in time, thus indicating a parallel universe. Cosmic Conundrum: How Fast is The Universe Expanding?

Principal Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) investigator Peter Gorham suggested the particles could have behaved that way only "if it changed into a different type of particle before passing through the Earth and then back again." He also noted that his fellow researchers were sceptical about many of such "impossible events". He said, "Not everyone was comfortable with the hypothesis." The only explanation for this phenomenon is the Big Bang which happened 13.8 billion years ago which led to the formation of two universes — ours and one that "from our perspective is running in reverse with time going backwards."