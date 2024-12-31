New Year 2025 is here! The season of fresh starts, ambitious promises, and the best intentions… that inevitably dissolve by mid-January. Every year, we set ourselves up for greatness with a list of resolutions—vowing to hit the gym, eat healthy, and finally clean out that drawer full of random receipts and expired coupons. But somehow, by the time we reach February, we’re back to binge-watching Netflix with a bag of chips in hand. Naturally, the internet has no mercy and turns these fleeting resolutions into hilarious memes that capture the universal struggle of starting fresh and then... not. New Year 2025 Resolutions: ‘New Year, New Me’ – How To Manifest Your Resolutions Into Reality? Easy Steps To Follow and Achieve Your Goals.

The quintessential New Year’s resolution. The gym membership is renewed, the new workout gear is purchased, and you’ve got your playlist ready to pump you up. Fast forward to January 3rd: you’ve managed to "accidentally" nap through your alarm, and the gym bag you bought is now just an expensive storage bin for your laundry. Or how can we forget—the promise of healthy eating? The first few days of the year, we’re all in. Salads, smoothies, low-carb this, keto that. But by day five, you’re standing in front of the fridge, debating whether the leftover pizza qualifies as a “protein-rich” meal.

Everyone starts the year with lofty goals to be more productive—organise your day, tackle that to-do list, and finally actually finish that project. But then you get distracted by the endless cycle of scrolling through social media and wondering why you never put your phone down. We’ve all promised ourselves that we’ll become morning people this year. We’ll wake up at 5 a.m., start the day with meditation, and have our productivity peak by 8 a.m. In reality, the snooze button becomes your best friend, and your mornings are spent questioning why you ever thought waking up before 10 a.m. was a good idea.

We have all been there, haven’t we? Let’s take a look at some funny New Year’s resolutions memes and jokes taking social media by storm:

LOL

New Year Memes (File Image)

ROFL

New Year Memes (File Image)

True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MediaMint (@mediamint.pvt)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVING DEAD (@livingdead_clothing)

Oh No

New Year Memes (File Image)

Do I?

New Year Memes (File Image)

At the end of the day, New Year’s resolutions are like that perfect Instagram selfie: full of potential, full of hope, and possibly full of filters. The truth is, most of us fall off the resolution bandwagon quicker than we can say, "I’ll start tomorrow." But hey, at least we’ve got memes to make it all feel relatable. So, here’s to the New Year—filled with even more funny, failed resolutions and the joy of knowing we’re all in this together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).