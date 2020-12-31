It is the last day of 2020! The most-awaited moment has arrived. Although, in our head, we might still be in March, and processing all that happened, the end of the year has sparked some amusing reactions. Whether you have a New Year’s Eve 2020 virtual plan or not, netizens are ensuring to make this day memorable with the help of funny memes and jokes, of course. The year has given us enough disastrous events, but also some meme-orable experiences too, spreading laughter amid a difficult time. Hence, funny memes and jokes were quite expected on the last day of the year. On Twitter, #Welcome2021 and #LastDayof2020 is trending with hilarious posts. From New Year resolutions to no plans on NYE, these reactions are absolute lit and will make cry out of laughter.

No matter how much we repeat ourselves that the year has finally come to an end, it is difficult to describe how it exactly feels. The year has given us too much, and it was a total roller coaster ride. Words fall short, to sum up, the whole. Even the Oxford dictionary gave up! But memes never did. To deal with the stressful situations, we had meme-makers to spread the much-needed laughter. So, obviously, 2020 cannot end without a lighter note. While this year, you might go virtual to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, here are some hilarious memes and jokes to mark the last day of 2020 with laughter.

Check Tweets:

Last meme(s) of the Year 2020#lastdayof2020#GoodBye2020 Lets Hope 2021 for a better year Happy 2021#Hello2021 pic.twitter.com/KG4SnQh75a — प्रकाश समययात्री (@Akshay_Writer_) December 31, 2020

NYE Plans!

Biggest Scam!

The biggest scam my mom is doing every year Naye sal mai jaldi uthoge toh pure sal jaldi uthoge🤷🤦#Welcome2021#NewYear2021 #lastdayof2020 pic.twitter.com/gwmNvocSz4 — Shreenidhi_sharma (@Shreenidhi_17) December 31, 2020

So Apt!

LOL

Meme-orable Video!

Some memorable happy videos of this year...😹 #2020 #Welcome2021 ..... pic.twitter.com/aOOQDwk7bn — Haris Anwar 🇮🇳 (@HarisAn56851763) December 31, 2020

ROFL

NY Resolutions?

#Welcome2021 #HappyNewYear2021 friends asking what is my new year resolutions . Le me pic.twitter.com/O17n5wHaUd — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) December 31, 2020

Stay At Home, People!

#Welcome2021 Me : Dad , aaj #NewYear2021 me night out karni hai ? Jaaun ? Dad : Daru piyega na waha Meanwhile me & Dad to each other: pic.twitter.com/ooe1T7yAcD — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) December 31, 2020

Totally

Meanwhile, 2020 Be Like

People preparing to welcome new year 2021... Meanwhile 2020 be like... #Welcome2021 pic.twitter.com/E9Wjvk7T1M — arpit agnihotri (@arpitsparda) December 31, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? Netizens never fail to spread joy, even in the most difficult of times. As we are finally on December 31, it is time for most of us to list down the New Year 2021 resolutions. What’s your goal this time? All we hope is that the coming year is less chaotic than 2020.

