Old Divorce Selfie of Man Smiling Resurfaces Online, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes Using Wife's Confounded Expression

Divorces may sound saddening and terrible events in life for many people, but seem it is not so for everyone. After getting happily married, people seem to be getting happily divorced, well, at least for some. Photo of a couple who got divorced has gone viral on Twitter. The man seems to have clicked a picture with his ex-wife right after they signed the divorce papers. Although it is going viral now, Twitterati said that it was clicked in 2013. The photo was posted on Twitter with the caption 'Divorce selfie' and now Twitterati has a thousand questions other than hilarious replies to it. While, the man looks happy in the photos, his ex-spouse sitting next to him can be seen looking confused into the camera. And Twitterati came up all kinds of reactions about the photo including some funny memes and hilarious GIFs about her confounded expression. While some said that the woman looked like the baby from the Ice Age, others asked for their wedding selfie. People are also cropping the wife's photo and converting it into funny memes. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg Become Trendsetters of #DivorceGoals as They end Their Marriage.

The couple seems to be in the lawyer's office for their separation. And the lawyer can also be looking into the camera with a confused face. The photos have now gone viral with people saying it is fine to upload divorce selfies when the separation is cordial and both decide to choose different paths. But others are still trying to wrap their head around the fact that people would actually don't mind posing for such moments during such turbulent times. Meanwhile, the latest viral 'Divorce selfie' is being shared widely with Twitterati laughing at the woman's reaction.

Here's The Viral 'Divorce Selfie':

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Well...

He only takes selfies at celebrations — RoCoSZN (@HoopsMetrOX) May 24, 2020

Some Posted Their Own Divorce Selfie:

Jsp de quoi tu parles pic.twitter.com/EOKVaTKlvU — Alex (@luumentheweeb) May 24, 2020

And Everyone Agrees to it:

The wife looks like the baby from Ice Age — Eli 4 Parliament 🏴🚩 (@El_iiiiiiiiiii) May 24, 2020

Netizens Want a Meme Out of This!

We should make a meme outta this pic.twitter.com/Pe12Qcf2A9 — Meedow🇪🇬 (@MeedowQuasar) May 24, 2020

Without a Doubt!

He looks so happy — Pelumi😒 (@withmey_) May 24, 2020

Clicking a divorce selfie has been around since the past two to three years. People smile to cameras after getting separated like a final goodbye picture. Many have been pretty fine with the idea and pose for their separation photos like nothing happened. While for some people it is the most dreaded day of their lives, many others seem to be fine with it.