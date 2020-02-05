People Save Cat From Drowning in Odisha Using Pulley, Video Goes Viral

People save cat from drowning (Photo Credits: @susantananda3 Twitter)

Videos of people trying to save animals often go viral on social media platforms. From taking them out of pits to pulling them with cranes, humans often go out of their way to save for animals. But this is different from its kind. Video of a group of villagers trying to save a drowning cat has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows people trying to rescue a fishing cat that had fallen into a water body. Indian Forest Services officer, Susanta Nanda shared the video which was captured from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha. The clips show a group of officials pulling a cat out of well using a fishing cat. It had fallen into the water body near an under constructed bridge. Man Uses Hot Coffee To Rescue Kittens From Freezing Temperatures in Canada (Watch Video)

Susanta Nanda posted the video with the caption, "Rescue of a fishing cat from an under constructed bridge by FD officials on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Crowd making it stressful & difficult. It has become rare. Gone are the days when I used to see the in plenty in our village. Curiosity of crowds is understandable." Pets are Lifesavers! 5 Times Videos of Cats and Dogs Saving Human Lives Went Viral.

People Rescue Drowning Fishing Cat:

Rescue of a fishing cat from an under constructed bridge by FD officials on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Crowd making it stressful & difficult. It has become rare. Gone are the days when I used to see the in plenty in our village. Curiosity of crowds is understandable🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RFzfGn4uQC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 5, 2020

The video begins with the cat stuck in the water. They use a makeshift pulley and take the cat out. The feline initially hesitates to enter the stand, but eventually gets into it. They use an iron board for the cat to hop on the pulley. The video shows the workers pulling out the cat as soon as it gets on board. It is not know how the cat fell into the water body.