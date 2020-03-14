Pi Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: LOL-Worthy Posts About The Irrational Number that Mathematics Lovers Will Totally Enjoy!

Pi day funny memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Pi day 2020! And if you do not love maths that much, just a happy weekend to you. LOL. Every year March 14 is celebrated as Pi Day. The day is dedicated to the mathematical consonant, Pi (often represented by the lower-case Greek letter π). Anyone who has studied middle school level mathematics(or at least pretended to study) will know that Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But for people who do not care and only think of this consonant as just another chapter that was added in your syllabus to make the already-boring subject, even worse and will definitely enjoy some funny Pi day memes and jokes to make your day funnier than what it already is. Fun Facts About The Mathematical Constant Pi For Every Numberphile Out There!

Did you know that if you type π into a calculator and press enter the result that you will get is 3.141592654? And this is not because the value of Pi is that much, it is because the calculator has limits when it comes to anything beyond the normal math numbers. This irrational number (a decimal with no end) is quite popular amongst maths lovers. It is often also represented as decimal 3.14 or the fraction 2/27. And no, this isn't a soft maths class, here are some funny Pi Day memes and jokes that will fill your weekends with LOLs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Right Hand Arm Man (@righthand_armman) on Mar 14, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

LOLOLOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@miss_mathmemes) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Who Said Maths Can't Be Funny?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@miss_mathmemes) on Mar 13, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memil (@memil.renis) on Mar 14, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

I Can't Even...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bigmoodlmao (@bigmoodlmao) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutest 2D Corcle (@fragmented_memes) on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

Well Said!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yah Yeet (@yahyeetmeme) on Feb 23, 2020 at 3:27am PST

You Just Know It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pineapple (@i.like.pineapples69420) on Feb 12, 2020 at 1:36am PST

Can't Stop Laughing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beezeebee’s memes (@beezeebee__) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:54am PST

Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific biosafety group (@pacificbiosafety) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:57pm PST

Pi is said to hold importance amongst mathematicians. Just like William L. Schaaf said, "Probably no symbol in mathematics has evoked as much mystery, romanticism, misconception and human interest as the number pi", it really does get a lot of attention in the field of Maths.