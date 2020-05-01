Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Ramanand Sagar's TV Serial on Doordarshan Becomes Most-Watched Entertainment Show in the World!

Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown in India had everyone united and hooked on to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. From kids to older adults, everyone watched the re-telecast and it also took over social media in forms of memes, something none of us would have imagined in the nineties! However, because so many people watched the show, it actually made a world record! Yes, Doordarshan took to Twitter to announce that the rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashed viewership records worldwide. The tweet further read that, the show has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April, beating viewership records of Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory Season Finales. Ramayan Re-Telecast Scripts World Record, DD Show Beats Viewership Records Of Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory Season Finales to Become Highest-Viewed Entertainment Show.

Check Out the Tweet by DD:

WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

Ramayan had already taken over social media with funny memes and jokes and now after becoming the highest-viewed entertainment show, all platforms have been flooded with hilarious posts. Ever since the first episode of the Ramayan re-telecast was aired, memes on the characters' dialogues, Lakhsman's comebacks went viral. Then there were so many who could relate to Kumbhkaran, and memes made on Ravana's brother who slept and ate most of his time, took over social media.

Memes on Vibhishan, another brother of Ravan who took Ram ji's side were loved too. However, now that the show has become the most-viewed show worldwide, let's check out some of the best Ramayan memes online:

Ramayan has beaten some major records. CBS's popular 1970s show MASH had previously earned the highest 50.5 million viewership for an entertainment show and Ramayan has beaten it! Well, if there existed some kind of meme-record, Ramayan would have surely beaten that too, because from the past few weeks we have laughed our hearts out over Ramayan memes.