SHOCKING! 6-Foot-Long Snake Found Hiding in Sofa, Photo of GIANT Boa Constrictor at Kansas Residence Goes Viral

Six foot snake found in Kansas resident's home (Photo Credits: Butler County Fire District #3 Facebook)

A Kansas resident was shocked to know that a six-foot snake was hiding in the sofa of his living room. A resident of Rose Hill, a town near Wichita called USA's emergency helpline on Tuesday to report that a boa constrictor was hiding in their coach. Rose Hill police officer then sought help from Butler County firefighters for help in the "unusual" situation. Cobra Swallows Plastic Bottle, Throws it Out After Locals Help the Snake (Watch Video)

Butler County Fire District #3 in a Facebook post explained the rescue mission and posted a picture of the snake. They further wrote, "BCFD#3 responded and the snake was wrangled by our resident snake charmer, Deputy Fire Chief Linot, who is pictured along with Firefighter Kolter. If anyone is missing a snake, give the BCFD#3 office a call at 316-776-0401." Snake Swallowed an AK-47? Creepy Photo of Giant Reptile is Going Crazy Viral on Social Media And Netizens Are Questioning Whether Its Fake or Real!

The fire department's "resident snake charmer: wrangled the snake and brought it out of its hiding place. The picture they shared on Facebook shows a huge snake. It is quite scary to think that such a big snake could easily hide on a sofa. A person wrote in the comments section, "More than my couch would need to be changed if this was found in my house." Another wrote, "I'd never sat on that couch again."

Six-foot snake found hiding in living room couch:

CTV News reports that Kansas is home to around 41 different types of snakes. Boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes which hunt by striking their prey and constricting it to death. Officials believe that the snake is someone's escaped pet. Boa constrictors are found across Central and South America and are quite popular pets as they are easily tameable.