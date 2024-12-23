The year is coming to an end, and everyone is coming up with their year-enders, look-backs and recaps. YouTuber duo Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale of Slayy Point channel fame too, decided to do a round-up of content creators who shot to fame and how! And if you are familiar with Slayy Point YouTube channel’s content, you would know about their roast videos. A few days ago, they released about 14-minute-long roast video titled “Internet Celebrities EXPOSED | ft. MrBeast & Indian Creators”, and it included everyone from Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, known as Pookie Baba, Abhinav Arora, Sunny Rajput of Sunny Family Vlog fame, Rajat Dalal and Ajaz Khan. Initially, the video also included Elvish Yadav, a controversial YouTuber and internet personality who has also won Bigg Boss OTT (Hindi season 2) in 2023. However, the roast video got the 27-year-old offended as he claimed Abhyudaya and Gautami made fun of his mother. Who Is Elvish Yadav, Arrested in Snake Venom Used at a Rave Party Case? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner’s Controversial Case.

In a series of tweets and YouTube video, Elvish asked his strong fan base to go all out and attack Slayy Point 'Without Restrictions.' Elvish deleted one of his tweets in which he urged his fans to attack Slayy Point. The now-deleted X post reads, "No restrictions for elvish army now show them what below the belt looks like 👍🏻." However, the screenshot of his X page is doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform. Abhinav Arora: 'India's Youngest Spiritual Orator' Once Featured in 'Falooda Express' Ice Cream Ad, Old Clips Surface After YouTuber Ankit aka Only Desi Talks About the Kid on His Channel.

Shortly after Elvish Yadav's tweets and video, Slayy Point creators, especially Gautami Kawale, faced massive backlash, with trolls not only abusing her but also began circulating morphed photos.

YouTuber ‘Saiman Says’ called out Elvish Yadav over his over-reaction and his clarion call to fans on attacking fellow YouTubers. Saiman smartly roasted Elvish Yadav and also talked about in his video how the smear campaigns take place.

Saiman Says Reacts to Slayy Point vs Elvish Yadav E-Lafda (Watch Video)

Watch Slayy Point's Roast Video Minus Elvish Yadav's Part

Elvish Yadav's Tweets Against Slayy Point

Elvish Yadav's Tweets Against Slayy Point (Photo Credits: X)

Slayy Point's Tweet to Elvish Yadav After Gautami Morphed Photos Go Viral

Reply-reply khelna tha to khel lete. But this is becoming unnecessarily cheap. You all know we make videos logically and for entertainment, but this isn’t logical or fun anymore so we will be trimming his parts. Our point in the video proved itself. Legal threats, Spreading… — Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) December 14, 2024

Elvish Yadav's Video For Slayy Point

Meanwhile, Elvish had threatened to take legal action against Slayy Point, after which the YouTubers removed Elvish Yadav’s part from the roast video and re-uploaded it with a disclaimer. The Internet is full of E-Lafdas, but Slayy Point vs Elvish Yadav has to be the worst-case scenario in recent times.

