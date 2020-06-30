Today marks the celebration of Social Media Day 2020. It is a day that shows how much the different social media applications have helped us communicate, interact to even build relationships over the internet. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter or any other, most of us are flipping through these apps in the day. And over time, it is the funny memes and jokes on the applications that make it more fun to scroll through. Are you among those who talks to your friend only via memes, then this is exactly why we love social media? And what better way to share some memes and jokes on this day which show how much we love using these applications. World Social Media Day 2020: Thoughtful Quotes That Highlight the Impact And Power of Different Social Media Platforms.

Other than plain socializing, these applications have grown to be great tools of marketing. A few years ago, no one would have imagined a career on social media, but today we have experts managing businesses only with their presence on some of these apps. Bloggers, influencers, marketing all of these are a byproduct of social media platform. A simple meme becomes a trend with the amount of people it reaches and others joining in to make new jokes. So to appreciate how we feel about this day, we have got you more memes that perfectly describe how we love using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other such mediums. From Hera Pheri to Annoyed Pakistani Fan, Twitter Thread Comparing Famous Meme Reactions to Dogs Will Give You Latest Funny Memes' Templates For Free!

Check Funny Memes on Social Media Day 2020:

Been There, Done That

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @knowwhatitmeme on Jun 24, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

Offline, Nevermind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes better than your genes (@memesbetterthanyourgenes) on Jun 28, 2020 at 2:10am PDT

Every Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @knowwhatitmeme on Jul 21, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

Ooo, Deep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @meme.inggg on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

Social Media Vs Reality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pagal_panti_Forever_3 (@pagal_panti_forever_3) on Jun 23, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Oh The Private Account Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faltu Ka Gyan (@faltu_ke_gyan) on Jun 4, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT

And The Stories!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No ads, no shit (@memesforfuckups) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

Too right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕱𝖑𝖞𝖘𝖔𝖈𝖎𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖞 (@flysocially.official) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Can you relate to these memes, then you really love spending time on social media! Do send these to your meme-buddies today, because what better way to celebrate social media day, then not sharing relatable memes on it? Wishing everyone a Happy Social Media 2020!

