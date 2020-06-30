World Social Media Day is observed on June 30 every year to recognise the power of social media. The medium has redefined how people interact and communicate with each other. The day traces how different social media platforms have changed the way people in today's world use the medium for various purposes. It includes using it for business and expressing oneself and portraying their talent on these platforms. The use and power of social media have grown over the years and especially during COVID-19 pandemic, these mediums turned out to be primary source of communication among people. As we observe World Social Media Day 2020, we bring to you quotes on social media which you can share with you on the same medium to make people aware of its importance.

From reconnecting old friends, rekindling love, building a career to getting it shattered, social media is capable of various things. According to some surveys, people use social media for an average of 144 minutes every single day. World Social Media Day is observed to show its impact on people. As we observe the day we bring to you some thoughtful quotes which show the importance of social media and why we need to understand its use.

Quote Reads: “Engage, Enlighten, Encourage and Especially…Just Be Yourself! Social Media Is a Community Effort, Everyone Is an Asset.” - Susan Cooper

Quote Reads: “Social Media Is the Ultimate Equaliser. It Gives a Voice and a Platform to Anyone Willing to Engage.”—Amy Jo Martin, Founder and CEO of Digital Royalty

Quote Reads: “Social Marketing Eliminates the Middlemen, Providing Brands the Unique Opportunity to Have a Direct Relationship With Their Customers.” —Bryan Weiner, CEO, Comscore

Quote Reads: “The Beauty of Social Media Is That It Will Point Out Your Company’s Flaws; the Key Questions Is How Quickly You Address These Flaws.”—Erik Qualmann, Author and Motivational Speaker

Quote Reads: “You Are Responsible for Everything You Post and Everything You Post Will Be a Reflection of You.” - Germany Kent

You can make people aware of how social media and its impact through the same medium. This World Social Media Day share these quotes using the hashtag #SocialMediaDay. We wish you a Happy Social Media Day.

