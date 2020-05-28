T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Sets a Massive Record, Crosses Over a Billion Views on YouTube

Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter/ YouTube)

T-Series has been reaching new highs with each passing day. In April 2019, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series beat PewDiePie and became the world's most subscribed YouTube channel, now the channel has managed to create another record that's even more special. The Hanuman Chalisa video which was uploaded several years ago by the channel has set a massive viewing record. The T-Series Hanuman Chalisa video on YouTube has received 1 billion views. It has become the first devotional video to cross over a billion views. Takht: After Fox Studio’s Exit, Karan Johar Partners With Bhushan Kumar to Keep His Period Drama Going?

Sharing this massive achievement on Twitter, Bhushan Kumar also mentioned how his father, Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the music label would be proud. He wrote, "It's a moment of joy for our @TSeries family today as our Hanuman Chalisa video becomes the 1st devotional video to cross 1 Billion+ views on YouTube. Dad, may your blessings always be with us & help us in achieving many more such milestones."

Check Out the Song Video Here:

The Hanuman Chalisa video that has garnered such huge views has been sung by Hariharan. It seems the views on the video have probably spiked more amid coronavirus lockdown. The video of Hanuman Chalisa was uploaded in 2011 on the channel.