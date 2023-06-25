Most-Liked Instagram Posts of All Time: Likes and validation - that is what makes most of us turn back towards social media, especially Instagram - time and again. As much as we would like to be different, being loved brings a feeling of contentment. And that is the reason that knowing the Most Liked Instagram picture is always exciting. Everyone remembers the famous Instagram egg, which quickly rose to be the most-liked picture and made a very strong point - that likes do not validate your beauty or your value. But the picture was dethroned as the Most Liked Instagram picture! So what is the most liked Instagram picture in 2023? Here are the top 10 Most Liked Instagram photos to find out!

1. Messi's Unforgettable Win at FIFA 2022

The world was watching as the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals aired, and the heroic win of Argentina and Lionel Messi was etched in history. And with 75,642,748 likes, this picture by Messi, which celebrates the victory, has been the Most Liked Instagram photo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

2. The Egg Reigns

The iconic and historic brown egg photo has made a strong foothold and stands as the second most-liked picture on Instagram. With 60,078,726 likes, it is clear that the egg is here to stay!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egg Gang 🌎 (@world_record_egg)

3. Messi & The FIFA World Cup

When a win is as historic as Messi’s first World Cup, the number of pictures that are loved and celebrated is also bound to be in abundance. The third most liked Instagram picture is, therefore, this adorable still where Lionel Messi can be seen cuddling the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

4. The GOATs Face Off

Few photoshoots can break the internet. And this picture is clearly at the top of this list. When Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi come together to face each other in a game of chess, the pictures are bound to drive fans into a liking spree. With 42,880,640 likes, this post by Christiano is the fourth on this list!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

5. Messi Again

Number 5 on this list is once again Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This picture as Messi literally takes the cup home in their airplane has a whopping 42,059,173 likes and is itching behind the iconic photoshoot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo Enters Al-Nassr FC

Ronaldo’s official announcement that he is joining Alnassr FC took the internet by storm. And with 34,582,932 likes, this picture is a testament to the impact of this announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

7. With Love, From Argentina

This picture of Lionel Messi holding the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Argentina is seventh on this list of Most Liked Instagram photos. The post has 34,511,511 likes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

8. Ronaldo’s Heartbreak

When Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated from FIFA 2022, people were heartbroken. And his heartfelt message about the entire journey to the World Cup and finally their exit has struck a chord with millions, as it is the eighth most liked picture on Instagram with 34,314,562 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

9. Some Pictures Are Twice As Liked

The iconic chess face-off photoshoot of Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo returns to this list as Messi’s post secured the 9th spot with 32,968,680 likes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

10. The Bitter-Sweet Memory for Ronaldo

When Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez announced that they were expecting twins back in 2021, fans of the footballer could not help but celebrate this happy news and best wishes from across the world were sent. With 32,616,741 likes, their announcement picture is the 10th most liked picture on Instagram. However, the bitter part of this bitter-sweet moment is that while the couple's daughter Bella was born healthy, her twin brother Angel passed away. Ronaldo penned an emotional note on Instagram where he informed the world about the sad news of their son passing away and also shared the joy of welcoming a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

While the top 10 most liked Instagram pictures are mainly filled with the love and admiration for the two most noted football players of their time, the emotional aspects of each picture set them apart and are sure worth noticing!

