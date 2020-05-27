Good morning to the hump day! Yes, you have made it ‘over the hump’ towards the weekend. Although, the feeling may not be the same, yet work from home is not easy too. And while the pandemic is on, we need a day or two to relax and try to bring back our sane, which we might have just lost amidst everything that is going on. Anyway, to start the beautiful Wednesday, netizens are sharing beautiful quotes and messages. If you still lack any motivation to get off the bed and start your day, check the Wednesday Thoughts quotes and Good Morning messages on social media. As the day has started, we are expecting more trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens will share today, on May 27, 2020.

The situation is serious, and while this is on, social media recently was engaged in online feud between YouTube vs TikTok, who is the better creator. While the battle was on, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam dropped a video of his latest episode from Titu Talks. The clip came in the right time and reminded netizens what the real issue is. BB Ki Vines started trending on Twitter with people online showering praises to the YouTuber for effectively using his influence. While BB Ki Vines continued to trend on social media throughout the day and late evening yesterday, May 26, we are expecting more reactions in the coming hours.

In addition, there sure will be numerous videos and memes, giving netizens their daily dose of laughter and joy, much needed during this time. To know what the internet users are captivated with, stay tuned with us, as we will bring you updates from the social media world.