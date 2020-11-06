Hello and a very happy Friday! You have finally been blessed with the best day of the week. Friday, more like FriYAY has people thrilled on social media. Netizens are up and have taken to social media platforms with their Friday posts. Positive and motivating Good Morning wishes, inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts under hashtags #FridayFeeling, #FriYAY and #FridayMotivation have taken over Twitter. Netizens are also sharing hilarious GIFs, funny memes, latest tweets and Facebook posts, viral videos, and trending topics from around the world and we are here expecting you to stay with us through this live blog to know about all trending stories across the countries.

The day's trends are often based on certain events it is associated with. To start with it is International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 2020, it is also Love Your Lawyer Day and Ana Ivanovic's birthday. So posts under related hashtags are doing rounds on social media having netizens thrilled.

However, we must not forget that we are still under the effects of the pandemic and must keep our safe distances. Also, we may be amid the coronavirus pandemic and must not leave homes unless urgent, wear your facemasks and follow good sanitation practices, there is no need to have your spirits low. We will have you covered with all that is going on in the internet world. Let's exchange courage and determination for a better future amid testing times like this. Let's break the chain of the virus while we wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead!