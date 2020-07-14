Good Morning, everyone! Welcome to another beautiful day. Before you start your Tuesday, do not forget to count your blessings. In case you are still struggling to get off the bed, netizens have some beautiful morning quotes for you to motivate you to begin the day. #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation is seen trending on Twitter. Along with the trending hashtags, more videos and memes are expected to surface online. In this blog, we will bring all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Watch this space to know what people on the internet are sharing on July 14, 2020.

Social media, over time, has become a wonderful place. Although, there are at times, negative content, netizens seem to come together to rally against it and make sure that positivity prevails. Especially during this time, when the world is in the middle of a pandemic, there are videos and photos that are keeping netizens hooked, giving enough share of laughter with the help of funny memes and jokes. Aside from the viral moment, July 14 is also celebrated as World Chimpanzee Day, and we are expecting more posts and videos dedicated to the chimps to celebrate humankind’s closest living relative from the animal kingdom.

Stay in tune with us as this blog is dedicated to bring you all the viral content from the world of social media. Know the latest updates and what is all is keeping internet users hooked online. Happy Tuesday, everyone!