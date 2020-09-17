A Californian household had the fright of their on checking their doorbell camera. Pedro Rosas was at home with his wife and three kids in South Lake Tahoe, California when he heard weird noises on his doorstep. On checking the doorbell camera, he found two bear cubs fighting right in front of their door. The incident happened in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday. Although it looks a little worrying, the bear cubs' fight looks cute too. And in the middle of the fight, the mommy bear can be seen walking her way. While that looks like a scary part, she quickly walked through her fighting cubs as if nothing was happening. Well, we are sure, that was a usual sight for her. Wild Bear Opens Woman's Car Door in Rhode Island, Terrifying Pictures From Narragansett Go Viral.

The 45-year-old was shocked on seeing teh bear cubs at his door. They can even be seen running past his car. Pedro said, "I heard noises right outside our door and at first was worried people were trying to get in. When we checked our security cameras to see where the sounds were coming from I was stunned to see the two bears fighting right there on our doormat." Bear Attacks Trainer in Front of Live Audience at Russian Circus, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Two Bear Cub Spotted Fighting on Doorbell Camera:

He added, "Bears often come near our house since we live very close to the mountains, but we’ve never had them so close to our front door like this. It’s usually the mum and the cubs or other times just the mum but these siblings seem to always have fun and mess around with each other."

He also said, "After I saw the video I thought it was very cute and funny because they still continued to play after the mum passed right through them, and it seemed like they didn’t care and continued to have fun. The babies were about three foot tall but the mum is just a huge bear!"

