Viral Twitter Thread Imagines How Star Wars Characters Would Drink Their Coffee and the Photos Are Too Apt!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors. The one thing that is keeping us occupied during the time, is the internet. Social media users are trying their every bit to keep themselves engaged and so their followers. If you are unaware of the latest thread that has got everyone’s attention, especially Star Wars fans, you are missing out big! A Twitter user has created a hilarious thread that imagines how various characters of the Star Wars universe would make their coffee. The thread also explains why a specific character would prefer their coffee in that particular way. The photos imagining the same is too apt! #BabyYodaProblems Memes Trend on Twitter Because It’s Not Easy Being Internet’s Favourite.

Referred to as caf, in Star Wars, the drink works the same way as coffee does for us, it is hot, at times bitter and can keep us awake. Although it has been mentioned in a couple of series, caf has never really appeared in a Star Wars film. This only makes us wonder how characters would prefer to take their beverage. According to a Twitter user, @ViWiWrites, Obi-Wan Kenobi will make his coffee using the method that requires the most patience and focus. Kylo Ren, would choose an AeroPress to make his coffee, because, c’mon, the device looks like it was designed for him. The viral thread accurately imagines how the characters of Star Wars would prefer their coffee or caffeinated beverages, or straight-up caffeine options. 'May The 4th Be With You'! Twitterati Reacts With Star Wars Phrase After Coronavirus Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3.

Check Out the Tweets!

Star Wars Characters and how they make their coffee: a thread Obi Wan makes French press coffee and gently uses just the weight of his hand to lower the filter, so that the sediment isn’t overly disturbed and the acidity is controlled. pic.twitter.com/2q3ca0Ei2I — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

The Device Is SO Designed For Him!

Kylo Ren uses an Aeropress because like, come on, just LOOK AT IT pic.twitter.com/rrNnqgpbAw — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

So Apt!

Rey only drinks gas station coffee with hazelnut creamer and she does not understand why everyone is all up in arms about it pic.twitter.com/VSxQhwS002 — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

So Poe!

Poe Dameron uses a Chemex. He has broken four of them this year alone but refuses to switch methods because he likes coffee preparation methods that wear a little scarf pic.twitter.com/OqgbjQNR6P — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

Totally!

Vader likes it when things coordinate. pic.twitter.com/ncXMnDVRJT — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

The Device Looks As Complex As Padme's Hairstyles!

Padmé uses a Japanese cold brew coffee system that her mother gave her because it’s as much art as it is a method of preparation. pic.twitter.com/eOzY8hgobu — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

To Hux, Coffee is for Weak

Armitage Hux thinks coffee is for the weak. He leaves his tea bags in the entire time he’s drinking it so that it gets all bitter and full of tannins. pic.twitter.com/8GH2j8XgBs — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

Han Solo Doesn't Have Time to Make Coffee, So!

Han Solo makes cold brew concentrate in a 5 gallon jug and he does NOT dilute it pic.twitter.com/98dxfGXoeP — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

LOL

R2D2 shows up ten minutes late with the iced latte that is the reason he’s late and he doesn’t even try and hide it pic.twitter.com/FAjHjop5A4 — Violet "Twt Throttled my Likes" Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

You can check the full Twitter thread by clicking here. The viral thread proves that despite the many qualities that make the Star Wars universe different than ours, we also have many things in common. It is really a creative way to keep netizens engaged during the lockdown, without generating any heated discussion. Besides, the various drink choices is also a reminder that there are multiple options on the beverage too!