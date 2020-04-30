Viral Twitter Thread Imagines How Star Wars Characters Would Drink Their Coffee and the Photos Are Too Apt!
Obi Wan and His Coffee Choice (Photo Credits: @ViWiWrites/ Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors. The one thing that is keeping us occupied during the time, is the internet. Social media users are trying their every bit to keep themselves engaged and so their followers. If you are unaware of the latest thread that has got everyone’s attention, especially Star Wars fans, you are missing out big! A Twitter user has created a hilarious thread that imagines how various characters of the Star Wars universe would make their coffee. The thread also explains why a specific character would prefer their coffee in that particular way. The photos imagining the same is too apt! #BabyYodaProblems Memes Trend on Twitter Because It’s Not Easy Being Internet’s Favourite. 

Referred to as caf, in Star Wars, the drink works the same way as coffee does for us, it is hot, at times bitter and can keep us awake. Although it has been mentioned in a couple of series, caf has never really appeared in a Star Wars film. This only makes us wonder how characters would prefer to take their beverage. According to a Twitter user, @ViWiWrites, Obi-Wan Kenobi will make his coffee using the method that requires the most patience and focus. Kylo Ren, would choose an AeroPress to make his coffee, because, c’mon, the device looks like it was designed for him. The viral thread accurately imagines how the characters of Star Wars would prefer their coffee or caffeinated beverages, or straight-up caffeine options. 'May The 4th Be With You'! Twitterati Reacts With Star Wars Phrase After Coronavirus Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3. 

Check Out the Tweets!

The Device Is SO Designed For Him!

So Apt!

So Poe!

Totally!

The Device Looks As Complex As Padme's Hairstyles!

To Hux, Coffee is for Weak

Han Solo Doesn't Have Time to Make Coffee, So!

LOL

You can check the full Twitter thread by clicking here. The viral thread proves that despite the many qualities that make the Star Wars universe different than ours, we also have many things in common. It is really a creative way to keep netizens engaged during the lockdown, without generating any heated discussion. Besides, the various drink choices is also a reminder that there are multiple options on the beverage too!