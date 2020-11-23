Tik Tok has proved to be a great platform for small artists to get exposure and showcase their talent. Many artists have gained a lot of popularity through this medium and in its first, a 16 years old teen - Charli D'Amelio has crossed 100 Million Followers on Tik Tok. The teenage sensation has succeeded to achieve this feat in just over a year and a half and has managed to keep her fans entertained with new content every day. Tana Mongeau, James Charles, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Amongst Others Flock to Larri Merritt's Birthday Party amid Increasing COVID-19 Cases in California!

Charli D'Amelio posts dance videos on Tik Tok and caters to mostly the youth across the US. The 16-year-old internet celebrity hails from Connecticut and has surpassed the followers of many celebrities, Youtubers, social media influencers among others by millions. Charli is way ahead in terms of followers than Will Smith, The Rock, Selena Gomez and several others.

Interestingly, last week the star had lost around a million followers after receiving major backlash. She was slammed for posting a video of herself smothering over a dinner prepared by her private chef. Despite that setback, she managed to reach the historic milestone on TikTok of 100 million followers today. Ahi Challenge Is the Latest TikTok Craze! Users Show Off Their Cool Dance Moves in Viral Videos.

Her fame also brought new opportunities for her. Charli has already signed her first feature film and partnered with a huge nail polish brand and makeup brand. Not just that, she will also be launching a book on her journey until now. The book is titled Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real and is expected to hit the stands next month.

Previously, Charli D’Amelio has also featured in a Super Bowl commercial where she shared the space with several Hollywood celebrities. D'Amelio also has a Dunkin' Donuts drink dedicated to her.

Charli's sister Dixie is also quite popular amongst the audience. She released a debut single earlier this year that quickly became popular. Charli, Dixie and their parents are reportedly in talks to feature in a reality TV series as well.

