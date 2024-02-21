Kyiv, February 21: You may be familiar with the tale of Mowgli and Tarzan, who were raised in the forests among wild animals after being taken from their human homes. Even if it's thrilling and fascinating to read, this kind of fiction appears quite removed from reality. On the other hand, reports of actual instances exist in which animals adopted and nurtured offspring. Another example of this is Oxana Malaya, a Ukrainian woman who says she grew up with dogs. The New York Post claims that when she was three years old, her drunken parents abandoned her outside in the cold, changing the course of her life dramatically. She followed her pet dog inside the kennel, where she remained for over five years out of desperation for warmth and safety.

The now-40-year-old Ms. Malaya took on animal characteristics during this period, including growling, barking, and four-footed gait. Malaya, discussing her unique upbringing, remarked, "Our mom had too many children; there weren't enough beds. I therefore crawled over to the dog and moved in with her."

In order to survive, she made a home for herself inside her dog's kennel, according to the Post, and spent the next five years of her life living next to the dog, from three to nine years old. Malaya claimed that she was treated like a member of the neighbourhood strays by her dog and others. She was running around on all fours and had lost her ability to speak by the time she was rescued. "I would talk to them, they would bark and I would repeat it. That was our way of communication," she explained.

Malaya also licked herself clean, ate raw meat, rummaged through garbage bins for food and panted. When Malaya's condition became apparent to Ukrainian authorities at the age of nine, she was eventually saved. However, efforts to rescue her were initially thwarted by the gang of dogs that fiercely fought to protect her from the police. It wasn't until officials distracted the dogs with food that they were able to remove the girl from the kennel.

