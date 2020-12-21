Winter Solstice 2020 is on December 21, and coincidently on the same date, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is set to take place. While the solstice marks the change in season, the great conjunction is a treat to skygazers as the event is happening after nearly 400 years. Search engine giant, Google came up with an adorable doodle to perfectly mark the astronomical events. Winter Solstice 2020 and The Great Conjunction Google Doodle GIF represents the three planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Earth, covered in snow, as the northern hemisphere enters the new season.

Google never fails to impress its users with quirky and creative doodles to commemorate the significant events across the world. December 21 is extremely important, and the doodle rightly captures the joy. In the Google Doodle GIF, the planet earth can be seen wearing a winter cap, excited to enter the new season, and also waves to Saturn who fly by giving a high-five to Jupiter, marking the Great Conjunction. As Earth’s northern hemisphere hunkers down for winter and its longest night of the year, the two largest planets in our solar system is set to nearly overlap to form a ‘double planet.’ Google’s latest doodle rightly captures the events.

The animated doodle celebrates the northern hemisphere’s first day of winter as well as the rare double planet sighting which can be viewed from anywhere around the globe. Are you excited to enter the new season and witness the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event? We know we are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).