World Population Day 2023 will be marked on July 11. This annual event aims to raise awareness about global population issues and the direct impact it has on the quality of life in this world. With India surpassing China to become the most populated country in the world, the question of which are the Top 10 most populated countries in the world becomes an important question to answer as we celebrate World Population Day 2023. A quick look at the List of the World’s Top 10 Populated Countries can help many to understand the rise in population and also stump several stereotypes that once existed around the reason for the lack of population control. World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here’s How Much Country’s Population Would Be in Year 2100.

From hunger to access to drinkable water, the fact that the resources we have are limited, and the people who need the resources have grown by great multitudes is a key aspect of discussion during World Population Day 2023. The topic of population control is not as simple and plain as many may think it to be. And it needs to be addressed with nuance and compassion. However, the first step to this is understanding and analyzing the different regions with higher populations and understanding the varying reasons for the increased population. To begin this journey, here are the top 10 most populated countries, according to worlddata.info.

World's Top 10 Populated Countries

Name Of Country Population Area India 1,425.8 Mn 3,287,300 km² China 1,425.7 Mn 9,562,900 km² United States Of America 331.9 Mn 9,831,500 km² Indonesia 273.8 Mn 1,913,600 km² Pakistan 231.3 Mn 796,100 km² Brazil 214.3 Mn 8,515,800 km² Nigeria 213.4 Mn 923,800 km² Bangladesh 169.4 Mn 147,600 km² Russia 143.4 Mn 17,098,300 km² Mexico 126.7 Mn 1,964,400 km²

It is important to note that the rate of increase in the global population is believed to have slowed down in the past few years. While the impact of that is still not as visible, there is a slight decline, which needs to be kept consistent. However, the routes that one can take to do this need to be analyzed and understood. The first step, of course, is beginning the conversation on Population control and what it means. The observance of Population Day was initiated by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989 to give people the opportunity and platform to do just that.

