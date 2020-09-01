It seems like the pool party was not enough to stun the rest of the world; the Chinese city Wuhan has reopened schools. Yes, Wuhan, ground zero for COVID-19 pandemic has begun the classes at schools and colleges, after months of lockdown, following important guidelines and social distancing protocols. According to media reports, about 2,842 educational institutions across the city welcomed nearly 1.4 million students as the autumn semester gets underway. As the photos and videos of students going back to schools surfaced on the internet, the rest of the world is scratching their heads at the decision to begin classes. Like always, with the help of funny memes and jokes, Twitterati displays their reactions over the decision to reopen schools in Wuhan.

Wuhan, where the COVID-19 epidemic was believed to have originated, was under lockdown for more than two months from late January, 2020. The central Chinese city has been steadily returning to normal, since April, when the lockdown was lifted. Last month, pictures and videos of thousands of people packed shoulder-to-shoulder with no face masks insight, cheering along to a music festival went viral. It was not a very 2020 image! So, when the Chinese city decided to reopen its schools, it was bound to garner more reactions.

Pictures and videos have taken over social media as the schools are reopened, with measures and health guidelines in place. Wearing face masks and following all the important guidelines, students return back to school and the rest of the world are unable to really let that sink in. They are not very 2020 images, after all. Check out some hilarious memes and jokes, as life in Wuhan returns back to normalcy. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Sing a song together before the class begins, for kids in #Wuhan, they feel so good for being finally back to campus, they can meet their friends there. Some say online classes are less efficient, now they can ask teacher questions face-to face #schoolsreopening #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eFvzPoAf1Y — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) September 1, 2020

#Wuhan The place where the pandemic begin had reopened the schools. #COVID19 #Corona Meanwhile India & USA : pic.twitter.com/G9nO3ardOn — Mohammed Afshaan (@afshaan_01) September 1, 2020

Wuhan, origin of coronavirus, is now back in action with selling of wild animals. Le Chinese : pic.twitter.com/PtBkPmDjuo — Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@MissWorldIndia1) September 1, 2020

Wuhan epicenter of #COVID19 now again selling wild animals and have reopen the Schools India USA is like:- pic.twitter.com/TyhPbR9see — Deepanshu (@Deepanshu929) September 1, 2020

Wuhan Rest of the world pic.twitter.com/6nK8MrWjui — Thejas Manjar (@thejasmanjar) September 1, 2020

After seeing Wuhan world be like : pic.twitter.com/pEIAzPIhpo — Jenny💕 (@missJen2515) September 1, 2020

As per media reports, the school authorities have made emergency plans to switch back to online teaching if risk levels change. Wuhan has been steadily returning to normalcy, and it has not reported any new local transmissions of coronavirus since May, 18, noted media reports.

