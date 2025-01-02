Hyundai has teased the much-anticipated Creta EV in a social media post on January 2, 2025. The teaser video showcased the Hyundai Creta electric in a dual-tone colour featuring an “Electric” badge on the rear and a sunroof. The sneak peek has created excitement. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to launch at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. The Hyundai Creta Electric is anticipated to come with a charging port integrated in the front of the EV. It is likely to offer dual-tone alloy wheels and advanced Level 2 ADAS technology. The EV may feature dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. The Creta EV may be powered by a 60kWh battery pack and it is anticipated to deliver a range of 400-450 km on a single charge. Hyundai Motor Achieves Record Domestic Sales With 6,05,433 Units in 2024 in India.

Hyundai Creta Electric Teased

