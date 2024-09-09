Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal agreed to the news about EV costs coming down to the ICE vehicles in the coming years. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India stated that electric cars cost the same as petrol and diesel vehicles. Bhavish Aggarwal stated, "Total in agreement. EVs will be cheaper than ICE vehicles in 2 years." He further said that "EndICEAge" was coming near, and the companies building the models that run on petrol or diesel would need to commit to the future. He advised, "Do the right thing". Indian Auto Component Sector Likely To Reach USD 100 Billion Exports by 2030 Becoming One of Largest Job Creators, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

'Totally in Agreement' on EVs Costs Coming Down as ICE Model, Said Bhavish Aggarwal

Totally in agreement. EVs will be cheaper than ICE vehicles in 2 years. EndICEAge is near! Those companies still building ICE vehicles need to commit to the future! Abhi bhi time hai, do the right thing 😉 https://t.co/8bIISX634j — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 9, 2024

