BMW is ready to unveil the new 5-Series and i5 on Wednesday, May 24, at 2:00 p.m. CEST (5:30pm IST). The new BMW 5-Seriers models are expected to pack in four- and six-cylinder engines along with varying electrification tech, advanced infotainment system and ADAS tech package apart from styling updates.

When it comes to the all-new all-electric BMW i5, the company has already revealed its up to 586 km range and up to 335 hp of power, and the more powerful i5 M60’s up to 536 km range and massive 590 hp of power. Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG India Launch Imminent; Checkout Launch Date, Powertrain, Expected Price and All Key Details.

The unveiling of the BMW 5-Series and i5 will be live-streamed on BMW’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the live streaming by clicking on the video below:

World Premiere of BMW 5 Series & i5:

