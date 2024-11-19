Tesla's Cybertruck is proving its versatility. On November 8, 2024, Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) shared a post showing a Cybertruck powering a cabin in the snow. According to the owner of the Cybertruck, it had enough charge to power the cabin for a whole week. It showcases the vehicle’s potential as more than an electric vehicle. Reacting to the post, Tesla commented on its Powershare technology. The company noted “Thanks to Powershare, Cybertruck can power your devices & tools, other EVs or your home no problem.” Tata Prime 4400.S AMT Truck Launched in Saudi Arabia With Several Smart Features; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Tesla Cybertruck Powers Cabin in Snow

Thanks to Powershare, Cybertruck can power your devices & tools, other EVs or your home no problem https://t.co/EWhPk62Dcl — Tesla (@Tesla) November 18, 2024

