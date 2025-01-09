Elon Musk reportedly confirmed the release of Grok 3 in the upcoming three to four weeks as the chatbot from xAI comp to accelerate the company will also integrate the Grok 3 chatbot into Tesla electric vehicles soon, allowing car owners to talk to Tesla, ask about different topics, and get relevant details. Besides, the tech billionaire also confirmed the future versions of the xAI chatbot. He reportedly said that Grok 4 will be released later this year and Grok 5 next year. Elon Musk Announces SpaceX to Provide Free Starlink Terminals to Los Angeles Wildfire-Affected Areas Starting Tomorrow.

xAI’s Grok To Be Interated to Tesla EVs

BREAKING: Elon Musk says @xAI's Grok will be launching in Tesla vehicles soon. "You'll be able to talk to your Tesla and ask for anything." pic.twitter.com/4BTo6sDpzq — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 7, 2025

Grok 3 To Be Launched in 3–4 Weeks

Elon Musk on Grok 3 release: Grok 3 should release in about 3 or 4 weeks. It finished pre-training. Grok 3 should be out late this month or early feb! https://t.co/Jc23dzDkqu — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 7, 2025

Grok 4 Coming Later This Year, Grok 5 Next Year

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that Grok 4 will be released later this year and Grok 5 next year. pic.twitter.com/sdcoRpcJ4G — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)