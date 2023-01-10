New Delhi, January 10 : Honda Cars India has released the first official teaser image of its upcoming all-new SUV. The Japanese auto major has confirmed that its new SUV will be unveiled this summer. MG Hector Next-Gen 2023 Unveiled in India; Check Out List of New Features, Safety Tech and Other Details Here.

As per earlier reports, Honda is busy working on two new SUV models based on the modified version of the Amaze platform. One of these two new SUVs will be a sub-compact SUV codenamed as PF2, while the other is a compact SUV codenamed as PF2S that will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc.

Honda All-new SUV Teased In India :

Kicking off 2023 with a sneak peek of the upcoming All-New Honda SUV. Premiering this summer.#HondaCarsIndia #HondaSUV pic.twitter.com/VgH2EZQE0C — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)