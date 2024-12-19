Mahindra's latest electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, were unveiled at an exciting launch event in New Delhi, generating significant buzz in the Indian automotive industry. The event was attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Both Gadkari and Goyal commended Mahindra’s commitment to innovation, highlighting the vehicles' advanced technology and eco-friendly features. The new electric SUVs, designed and manufactured in India, received positive reviews for their sustainability and cutting-edge technology. "Electric vehicles are the future. It is a matter of joy and pride to see Indian companies giving tough competition internationally with advanced technology. Congratulations and best wishes to all those working in this direction," Gadkari wrote. "Under 'Make in India,' the Modi government is working to create the best EV ecosystem in the world!" Goyal said. Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Price Hike of Its SUV and Commercial Vehicle Range by up to 3%, Effective From January 2025.

Nitin Gadkari Praises Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs

📍नई दिल्ली महिन्द्रा की हाल ही में लाँच हुई दो इलेक्ट्रिक कार को देखकर मन प्रसन्न हुआ! अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल कर भारतीय कंपनीयाँ भी दुनिया के ऑटोमोबाईल मार्केट में टक्कर दे रही है, यह आनंद और अभिमान की बात है। इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ीयां भविष्य है। इस दिशा में प्रयासरत सभी का… pic.twitter.com/qXNYnoCITz — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 18, 2024

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs Impress Piyush Goyal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Goyal (@piyushgoyalofficial)

