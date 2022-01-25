Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO, on Tuesday shared an image of an EV on Twitter. The photo shared by the CEO looks like the electric car concept of Ola. In the Tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal shared the image of the electric car with caption "Can you guys keep a secret?". Earlier Bhavish Aggarwal replied to a post with photograph of Tata Nexon electric and Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, saying, “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car". Ola plans to launch its electric car by 2023.

Can you guys keep a secret? 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)