Tesla Q4 2024 results will be soon announced. The EV company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The Elon Musk-run company will also hold a live Q&A webcast at 4:30 PM Central Time (5:30 PM Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial performance and business outlook. The webcast will allow Tesla investors to ask questions to the management team. For those who miss the live session, an archived version will be available on the company’s official website approximately two hours after the event. Zomato Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit Declines 57% to INR 59 Crore, Revenue Increases by 64% to INR 5,404 Crore in 3rd Quarter of This Fiscal Year.

Tesla Q4 2024 Results on January 29, 2025

Tesla's Q4 earnings results come out next week. Tesla investors should be able to submit their questions for the call starting in a couple days. The earlier you submit your question, the more likely it is to be upvoted and answered by Elon and the Tesla executive team. pic.twitter.com/96dY3edNb8 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 21, 2025

