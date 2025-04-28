Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) rose 2.8% today, April 28, trading at INR 1,336.80, up from the previous close of INR 1,300.40. The gain follows the company’s strong Q4FY25 results, with a nearly 9% increase in consolidated revenue to INR 2.61 lakh crore. Growth in digital services and retail helped offset weaker performance in the energy segment. Reliance also reported a cash profit of INR 1.46 lakh crore for FY25, surpassing its capital investments for the second consecutive year. The results have sparked investor optimism, driving the stock higher. Analysts expect continued strength from Reliance's diverse business segments. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 28, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Reliance Stock Jumps 2.8% on Strong Q4FY25 Results

Reliance Industries Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: www.nseindia.com)

