As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her sixth Budget, here’s a guide on how to catch the live coverage of the Budget for the financial year 2024-2025. Viewers can tune in to Sansad TV, the television channel dedicated to parliamentary proceedings, to catch the live streaming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s full Budget speech. In addition, DD News, the news channel of India’s official public broadcaster Doordarshan, will also telecast the speech live. Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

Budget 2024 Live Streaming

Union Budget 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: Date, Time and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech? All You Need to Know @nsitharaman #Budget2024 #Budget #NirmalaSitharaman https://t.co/I5deq112BL — LatestLY (@latestly) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)