Rolling Loud Thailand kicked off on Friday (November 22) with stars like A$AP Rocky, Akon, Tyga, Quavo, and Jay Park bringing their magic to the stage on Day 1. However, the highlight of the first day came during A$AP Rocky's performance. The "Praise the Lord" rapper surprised fans by inviting Hanumankind, the viral Indian rapper, to join him on stage. The duo presented an electrifying performance to Hanumankind's chart-topping track "Big Dawgs", creating an unforgettable moment for the fans attending the music festival. Check out the video below. Who Is Hanumankind Aka HMK? Everything You Need To Know About the Kerala-Born Rapper Behind the Viral Hit ‘Big Dawgs’.

A$AP Rocky X Hanumankind

