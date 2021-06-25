As Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood today (June 25), he has finally resumed shooting of his actioner Pathan. A picture of SRK and filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s cars parked outside the movie sets has gone viral on the internet. Check it out below.

Shah Rukh Khan Shoots for Pathan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Crave (@fancy_crave89)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)