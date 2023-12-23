Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been in a relationship for more than a decade. The latter is often seen accompanying Ahan for outings, promotional events and family gatherings. The two have never shied away from expressing their affection for one another on social media platforms. However, according to the latest reports, Ahan and Tania have called it quits after a decade of dating. Reports even suggest that it has been over a month since the two went their separate ways. However, they have not issued any official statement on their break-up yet. Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty Attend Sofia Richie–Elliot Grainge’s Lavish Wedding Ceremony in South of France! (View Pics).

Ahan Shetty And Tania Shroff Split

