Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, on September 9, 1967, the Bollywood superstar is one of the most versatile actors in the country. Most popular for his electrifying action sequences and unmatched comic timing, Akshay has been a part of several hit films, including Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Rustom, Baby, Bhagam Bhag, Good Newwz, and OMG 2, among others. On the special occasion, the action star is receiving a lot of love and best wishes from his fans and well-wishers on social media. Fans of Khiladi Kumar have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures and videos, extending their heartfelt birthday wishes to the beloved actor. Akshay Kumar To Reunite With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Director Priyadarshan for Horror-Comedy? Big Announcement on September 9 (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar!

‘Hit Machine’ of Bollywood

Happiest Birthday to one of our finest actors! May Akki sir make a solid comeback and become the ‘Hit Machine’ he once was! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 All eyes on the announcement 💥💥💥#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/qa8DChyXpf — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 8, 2024

The OG Raju Turns 57!

1000 Retweets and comments for this pic. My all time favourite actor 🫶❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂 #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/YlklRs6U6O — Rks (@Vivek_bhardwaj2) September 8, 2024

The Ever Charming Akshay Kumar

There’s Do Denying It!

‘Thank You for Making Our Childhood Awesome’

Thank you @akshaykumar for making my childhood awesom. Your movies are the reason i'm sticking up to this life... Love you paaji ❤️ #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/4EnYaNqSOC — chirag 📽️ (@chiragsharma_22) September 9, 2024

