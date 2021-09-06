Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell. Reportedly, the actor flew back to Mumbai from the United Kingdom on Monday (September 6) to be alongside his ailing maa. As per HT, his mother, Aruna Bhatia is critical and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. May she get well soon.

Check It Out:

Akshay Kumar flies back from UK as his mother is critical and in ICU in Mumbai Hospital https://t.co/5Yy1vwhPPu — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)