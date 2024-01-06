Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing a collection of photos capturing her joyful moments in a recent Instagram post. The actress flaunted a stylish hot pink swimsuit with wet hair, striking a sexy pose. She expressed pure joy in another picture, dancing with enthusiasm. Alia also left her mark at the beach, showcasing initials 'Raha was here' in the sand. The photo series included mirror selfies featuring various outfits, glimpses of her gym routine, and moments appreciating the beautiful sunset. In the caption, she playfully remarked, "Many moods & a million mirror selfies." Explore the shared photos below! Alia Bhatt Nails Casual-Chic Airport Look As She Returns to Mumbai From Milan Fashion Week 2023 (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

