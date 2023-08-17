Amitabh Bachchan was papped arriving at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak mandir to seek blessings. Surrounded by police and his security team, Big B made his way through the barricades dressed in a white pyjama and kurta with a beige shawl wrapped on top. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Selfie in Cool Bomber Jacket With Cryptic Note, Says He Is ‘Saddened That One Is Over’.

Amitabh Bachchan Arrives At Mandir

