The Animal team has initiated promotions for their film. Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna, appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK to promote the movie. During the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed that Mughal-e-Azam is his all-time favorite movie, featuring Prithviraj Kapoor, Ranbir’s great-grandfather, along with Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. The Bhagavanth Kesari actor mentioned his familiarity with the dialogues of Emperor Akbar played by Prithviraj Kapoor. In response, Ranbir eagerly expressed his intent to reply with Dilip Kumar's dialogues as Shehzada Saleem. As Balakrishna recited the dialogues word-for-word, the Animal actor honored him with a standing ovation. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Back Hurts When He Grooves To 'Badtameez Dil' at Audio Launch; Actor Says 'Meri Peeth Toot Jaati Hai' (Watch Video).

Check Out Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ranbir Kapoor's Video Here:

