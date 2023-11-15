Anshula Kapoor is in a relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. It was earlier this year when the duo made their relationship official on Instagram. On Rohan’s birthday today, Anshula shared a series of romantic throwback photos from their exotic trips. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the reason I smile my biggest smiles. Thank you for making me feel loved every single day.” Anshula Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rohan Thakkar Insta Official by Sharing a Romantic Pic by the Ocean!

Anshula Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Rohan Thakkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)