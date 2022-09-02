On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly purchased a plush farmhouse in Alibaug. It is set up on eight acres of land near Zirad, for which the couple spent around Rs 19.24 crore and a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury. The stamp duty charges went upto Rs 1.32 crore, reports ETimes. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Buy a Lavish Bungalow in Alibaug.

Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli Purchase Farmhouse

